More Moderna vaccine heading to rural Arizona, might not be enough

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Copper Queen Community Hospital has been busy during COVID-19. The light at the end of the tunnel for providers like them, has been the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The discouraging thing is it’s been on a steady downward decline, as far as the allocation that we’re getting,” said Dr. Edward Miller, chief medical officer for Copper Queen Community Hospital and Rural Health Clinics.
For many counties and communities, the roll out has been slow. This week, Cochise County is only getting 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. In other weeks, it has gotten as few as 500 or close to 5,000.
“shockingly low” “They pretty much are allocating based on our population. The challenge, though, is that our allocation varies so much week to week,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, Cochise County Health & Social Services Director.
Rural counties have not gotten Pfizer allocations, mainly due to strict storage requirements. ADHS said there will be a 16 percent increase in Moderna vaccine doses for next week, but there is confusion about how many that actually means.
“Rural counties get the majority of our Moderna doses, so that increase will go to help them,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director.
Regardless, it seems everyone needs more vaccine, it is just nowhere to be found. At the current pace, it would take months to vaccinate phase 1B in Cochise County, if everyone in that phase wanted a vaccine.
“It would take us between six and eight months to get through prioritized Phase B,” said Thompson. “Everyone is pretty much in the same boat.”
Miller said by the time everyone would have the chance to be vaccinated, it could be too late.
“People are going to have died, the virus will have mutated, people will no longer be immune if it keeps rolling out at this kind of pace.”
