Mystery sound shakes Southern Arizona

Continuing coverage on the latest of those mysterious booms being felt and heard across southern Arizona. We finally have one captured on camera. This is yesterday's loud explosion at 2:40PM that rocked homes across Tucson from two different angles. Phil Williams sent this to me from Saguaro National Park NW of Tucson where it seemed to be felt and heard the most especially around Picture Rocks area. I have a call into ASARCO mine to see if they were blasting. I haven't heard back yet.