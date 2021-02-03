Mystery sound shakes Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another mystery rumble shook homes and rattled windows across Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It struck at approximately 12:12 pm.
We’ve been inundated with hundreds of messages on Facebook; people from near Green Valley all the way to Picture Rocks report feeling or hearing it.
I felt it on the northwest side and would describe it as feeling like a seismic waveform originating from the ground and not the sky.
I called the local military installations including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, and the 162nd Fighter Wing. None report any of their aircraft reporting a sonic boom.
A check of the U.S. Geological Survey shows no earthquake activity in Arizona today.
I called the Mission Mine in Sahuarita and there was no blasting at the time. I also called the Asarco Silverbell Mine NW of Tucson but I’m waiting to hear back.
I also have a call into Eric Kiser at the University of Arizona, he’s an assistant professor of Global and Active-Source Seismology.
In the past, these mystery booms/rumbles have registered as seismic activity on UA monitors but they don’t register as earthquakes on the U.S. Geological seismograms.
Local residents have also captured the rumbles on security and door-bell cameras including this one from 2019 by Phil Williams.
As of now, no one has ever given a definitive answer as to what is causing this mysterious phenomenon rumbling through Tucson but we’ll continue trying to find an answer.
