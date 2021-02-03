PCSD to increase traffic enforcement through February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 2020, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigated 82 traffic incidents that resulted in 45 deaths and 37 life-threatening injuries.
Many of these incidents involve drivers who were impaired, distracted, or otherwise reckless according to PCSD. The Department says they are committed to making Pima County roadways safe for all drivers and will therefore increase traffic enforcement efforts for the month of February.
Utilizing funding and equipment awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, deputies will participate in planned operations, which will have focused enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeders, red-light runners, pedestrian safety, and seat belt compliance.
This is a zero-tolerance initiative by PCSD to have a more significant effect on traffic safety.
PCSD wants to remind everyone to drive responsibly and defensively, focus on the road, filter out distractions like cell phones, wear your seat belt and obey all traffic laws.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.