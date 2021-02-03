Stray pig needs help getting back home after being taken in at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is looking to help a stray pig return home.
Sir Elvis A730909 was found around 4:11 p.m. on Feb. 2 near North Campbell and East Skyline.
PACC’s Animal Protection Service team sent out Investigator Sarah Girvin and Officer Kaitlyn Papa. The callers who spotted Elvis said they were getting ready to pull out of their driveway when they noticed him.
The callers put him in their yard in a confined area and a deputy showed up to wait while PACC made their way to the residence. Investigator Girvin and Officer Papa were able to quickly get the pig into a truck. PACC says he is really sweet and easily handled.
The rightful owners are asked to call (520) 724- 5900 and press 4 or email Licensing.PACC@pima.gov to claim the pig.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.