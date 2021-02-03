Terry Rozema named Marana Town Manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At a regular council meeting, the Marana Town Council has appointed Terry Rozema as Town Manager, the announcement came in a news release on Wednesday, Feb, 3.
Rozema formerly served as interim town manager and police chief, and has worked for the Town of Marana since 2011.
“Thank you for your confidence in me in taking on this position. It’s been 35 years in public service and the last ten as your police chief, and they’ve been the most rewarding of my career by far,” said Rozema. “I am humbled and honored. I will work hard for this council and this community and for the people of this Town, and I thank you for the honor.”
Rozema replaces Jamsheed Mehta, whose resignation was accepted by Town Council on October 20, 2020.
