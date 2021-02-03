TPD, DPS recover stolen truck filled with cash, drugs, firearms on south side

Officials say the vehicle had drugs, weapons and cash inside. (Source: Tucson Police K-9)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST - Updated February 3 at 4:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Early this morning the Tucson Police Department responded to the area of Littletown to assist the DPS Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) on a call.

ATTF followed what they believed to be a stolen truck to a nearby gas station where TPD helped detain the driver. Officials say the driver lied about his name and authorities eventually learned the suspect was wanted on a felony auto theft warrant.

Officers say they found a large amount of cash, drugs, stolen property and two firearms inside the vehicle.

