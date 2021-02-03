Tucson Medical Center’s ‘Mega Raffle’ launches Feb. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Medical Center’s Mega Raffle is back beginning Thursday, Feb. 4, and anyone willing to invest at least $100 to help patient care programs and services could win big.
The grand prize is an A.F. Sterling home located in the Sierra Morado neighborhood in Tucson’s far east-side. The winner could also cash in the prize for $625,000.
The second grand prize is a 2021 Audi E-Tron sports utility vehicle, which can be cashed in for $150,000.
“The TMC Mega Raffle has truly become an annual tradition for the community,” states Kathy Rice, director of the TMC Mega Raffle. “This year purchasing a ticket takes on new meaning, as we understand more than ever how valuable it is to have quality health care.”
Participants that enter before midnight, March 4, will be eligible to win the two Early Bird prize packages. The first is a 2021 Cadillac XT6. The second is a 2021 Land Rover Defender. Both Early Bird prize packages come with $20,000 cash.
TMC says each ticket purchased has a one-in-twenty chance of winning a prize. The 2021 Mega Raffle will award more than 2,700 prizes, from other luxary vehciles to vacation packages, cash, electronics, jewelry and a variety of home accessories.
This year’s entire prize package is valued at more than $22 million.
“Your participation in the TMC Mega Raffle is making a difference to children and families in Tucson and to the Southern Arizona community as a whole. Together we can save lives,” added Rice.
The final cut-off for purchasing tickets is Thursday, March 25 and all winners will be announced by early April.
Tickets are $100 each with a limited number of three-ticket packages available for $250. To enter the 50/50 Jackpot, participants must purchase at least one Mega Raffle ticket. To purchase tickets and enter the 50/50 Jackpot, visit www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.
