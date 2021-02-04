Arizona to receive $13.3 million in multistate settlement with company implicated in opioid epidemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the world’s largest consulting firms will pay more than $573 million to 47 states for its role in the opioid epidemic.
McKinsey & Company reached a settlement with a coalition of attorneys general, which resolves an investigation into the company’s role in working with pharmaceutical companies and profiting off the epidemic, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Following court approval, Arizona is expected to receive $13,350,614.04 from the settlement, which will address the problems caused by the opioid epidemic, the release stated.
The settlement also calls on McKinsey to provide internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies to be published online. McKinsey promised to adopt stricter document retention practices following allegations that two of its partners had tried to destroy company documents once they learned about the Purdue Pharma investigation, the release stated.
McKinsey’s involvement with the opioid epidemic extends farther than Purdue, according to the release. The consulting company created similar marketing plans for other pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Endo, which, the attorney general claims, increased sales of opioids in Arizona.
