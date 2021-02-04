Woman arrested for stealing thousands in goods from Mesa storage facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Mesa Police Department arrested 33-year-old Cyndal Despain for picking locks at a local storage facility and taking about $20,000 in goods.
Police arrested Despain on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after they linked her to a series of burglaries at Dollar Self Storage, where she and her husband rented a unit.
Surveillance video shows Despain picking locks at multiple units and taking thousands in stolen goods, including guitars and music equipment, according to a report by AZ Family.
Investigators searched Depsain’s unit and found a number of stolen items, both reported and unreported.
In an interview, Despain told police she robbed the units to support her drug use, AZ Family reports.
She was booked into the county jail on felony burglary charges.
