Authorities report inmate death at Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections reported another inmate death today.
According to ADC, inmate Brandy Brents, 48, died on Feb. 3, 2021 from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging. The department says prison staff discoverd him unresponsive, and he was pronounced deceased after CPR efforts by staff and responding medics.
Brents was being housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson. He returned in 2015 after being sentenced for multiple aggravated assault charges in Najavo County.
Brent had previously been incarcerated in the early ‘90s on attempts to commit kidnapping, attempts to commit sexual abuse and attempts to commit sexual assault. His records also show more than 50 disciplinary infractions.
His projected release date was January 2031.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.