Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors


Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz. (Source: Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff | February 4, 2021 at 9:05 AM MST - Updated February 4 at 9:05 AM

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.