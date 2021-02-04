COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The light at the end of the tunnel is looking brighter as vaccines roll out and are administered, and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a decline, but health leaders warn the community to not let their guard down.
The Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases keeps track of the reproduction and spread of COVID-19. According to them, most of the country, and Arizona, are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.
“While that is very good news, it is worth noting that the positivity rate is still very high,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer.
The week of Jan. 31, Arizona shows about a 14% positivity rate, much better than the 24% seen around Christmas, but much higher than the 5% positivity rates seen in August in September. Now, COVID-19 cases and inpatient hospitalizations are at their lowest since mid-December. ICU beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 patients are down too—but not as steeply as cases and inpatient beds. In fact, COVID-19 patients still make up about 50% of the ICU hospitalizations around the state.
“At this time, it’s not unexpected that our ICU capacity remains high because that is a little bit of a lagging indicator,” said Bessel.
Sicker people, tend to stay in hospitals longer. While cases fall, deaths are still fairly high, hundreds every week in the state, as Arizona inches closer to 14,000 lives lost. Deaths can happen several weeks after exposure—it’s another lagging indicator, but as cases decrease, these measures will eventually too.
“Some of the decline in numbers is very multi factorial of course,” said Bessel.
Banner Health said a decline in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to mitigation measures, the holidays ending and just the natural cadence of pandemics. However, as new variants of the virus make their way into the state, it’s a reminder to keep our guards up.
“We should not get too optimistic about the fact the cases are declining, as we have the variants the UK variant, and potentially other variant including, South African variant, possibly spread and enter our communities, which is likely to happen, we need to remember these variants looks to be much more contagious,” said Bessel.
Banner Health said people should continue to follow public health mitigation measures, like wearing a mask.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.