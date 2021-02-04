COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

The week of Jan. 31, Arizona shows about a 14% positivity rate, much better than the 24% seen around Christmas, but much higher than the 5% positivity rates seen in August in September. Now, COVID-19 cases and inpatient hospitalizations are at their lowest since mid-December. ICU beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 patients are down too—but not as steeply as cases and inpatient beds. In fact, COVID-19 patients still make up about 50% of the ICU hospitalizations around the state.