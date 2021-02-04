COVID-19 vaccine for children could be coming soon; what happens if parents are not on the same page?

“We have already started on what’s called an aged de-escalation testing,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the President’s chief medical adviser and the nation’s top infectious disease expert. “That means that you start off, for example, we know with one of the vaccines it’s 16 and then [the other] one is 18. We will go from 16 to 12, from 12 to 9. What you do, because you don’t want to have to go through an efficacy trial where you’re involving tens of thousands of children to show efficacy, what you can do is in a much smaller trial; measured in hundreds to a couple of thousands, to do what we call ‘safety in a phase 2 A for immunogenicity’. If you can show it’s safe and that it in fact induces the kind of response that is reflective of the protection … you can then bridge that to the efficacy data that you got from the 30,000 trial with Moderna and the 44,000 trial that we did with Pfizer. Over the next couple of months, we will be doing trials in an age de-escalation manner so that hopefully by the time we get to the late spring and early summer, we will have children being able to be vaccinated according to the FDA guidance.”