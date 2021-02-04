FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny with 70s!

By Erin Christiansen | February 4, 2021 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated February 4 at 3:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler Friday with highs coming down to normal, upper 60s. Temps don’t stay cool for long. 70s return this weekend under a west to northwest wind flow. Storm track stays north through next week, staying dry.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

