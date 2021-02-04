Jury trials in Pima County suspended through March 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jury trials in Pima County Superior Court and all Pima County limited jurisdiction courts will be postponed through March 31.
Jury trials were originally on hold through the end of February, but Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson extended the administrative order due to COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Things are so fluid that things change not just day to day, but hour to hour,” Judge Bryon said.
Judge Bryson said he will continue to monitor the latest data and make additional changes if needed.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.