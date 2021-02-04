Man succumbs to injuries sustained in auto-pedestrian accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A January crash takes the life of a 67-year-old man.
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, Jesus Felipe Grajeda was attempting to cross the W. Valencia Rd. from north to south on Jan. 25 around 9:00 pm when he was struck but a vehicle.
Officers from Operations Division South located Grajeda in the roadway and he was later taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed Grajeda was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by an orange 2006 Chevrolet Aveo. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately after the crash and officials determined that the driver of the Aveo was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives noted the pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and any citations or charges are pending the completion of the investigation. Detectives believe that mid-block crossing by Mr. Grajeda appears to be the major contributing factor in the collision.
Officials say on Thursday, Feb. 4, Grajeda died from injuries received from the collision, his next of kin has been notified.
