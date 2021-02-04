Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
The crash happened on Schnepf Road near Nashland Trace, that’s where a man was hit by a dark-colored, 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said in the tweet the Challenger is missing the passenger side headlight, mirror and should have some noticeable damage on the same side.
Anyone with information should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
