Preparing for Super Bowl Sunday: Where to get Kansas City BBQ, and CDC guidelines on how to celebrate safely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ocie Davis is up every morning before the sun, standing over a smoker.
As Pit Master at Smokey Mo, he serves up Kansas City style barbecue. He likes to say he brought a little bit of the mid-west to the southwest after moving to Tucson 20 years ago.
“Born and raised in Kansas City. I grew up on Chiefs and barbecue, and it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Davis.
Smokey Mo is one of the few places to get the signature brisket, and tri-tip. And with a large group of Kansas City fan’s in Tucson, they’re already getting pre-orders for the big game on Sunday. Especially with more people staying home this year to watch. They’re also running a special for Super Bowl:
1 lb burnt ends, 1 lb rib tips, 1 lb pulled pork, 12 wings, 1/2 pan coleslaw, 1/2 pan beans, 4 slices of sweet potato pie, all for $100.00. They ask that you place your order before 2 pm Friday Feb. 5th
“I’m already here at 4 in the morning everyday already, 7 days a week. So we’re gonna make it happen,” said Davis.
But Super Bowl Sunday may look even more different this year. The CDC released guidance Wednesday that suggests cheering on your team, by not doing so at all.
To limit any chance of spread they suggest clapping, or stomping your feet. They also say avoid hugging or high-fiving as well.
Other tips include:
- Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others.
- Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face.
- Masks should be worn indoors and outdoors except when eating or drinking.
- In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava.
- Keep a spare mask in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
- You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others
- Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others.
- Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces
- Avoid crowds and indoors spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.
But to a diehard fan like Davis, that’s going to be hard to do.
“I wont do it,” said Davis in regards to not cheering or shouting. “Maybe they will, but I can’t do that.”
Instead, he’s following other guidelines by watching only with his family and in their backyard in an open area. The CDC also reminds you to mask up , social distance, and try to get to your venue early to avoid crowds.
And if you plan to watch in a public place, try to avoid using the restroom or concession areas at high-traffic times, such as halftime or immediately at the end of the event.
