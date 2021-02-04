Ruben Nuñez appointed Marana Police Chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a new chief in the Town of Marana. Reuben Nuñez was officially appointed as Police Chief for the Town of Marana, Wednesday, Feb. 3.
He was appointed to the position by Town Manager Terry Rozema, who previosuly held the position.
Nuñez was hired as the Deputy Chief for the Marana Police Department in 2011. He was numerous merits and recently received the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) Commission’s Robert J. Devries Leadership in Accreditation Award for his success and advancement of police accreditation in the State of Arizona.
Nuñez started his law enforcement career in January 1984 with the Tucson Police Department, where he served for 27 years.
Nuñez rose through the ranks, serving in several command assignments such as Human Resources, Special Investigations, Violent Crimes and the Chief’s Office.
