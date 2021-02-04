Scheduling problem at Tucson Convention Center vaccination site causes ‘leftover’ doses, confusion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because of scheduling problems, health officials have lifted some registration restrictions at the Tucson Convention Center vaccination site.
The change allows for people 75 and older to get the shot at this site as well as Banner’s and Tucson Medical Center’s distribution sites, according to a news release from the county.
The county is expected to make more changes to the county’s 1B priority group in an online conference Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
At first, the county only allowed older adults to get vaccinated at the latter sites because of possible adverse effects from the vaccine and the sites’ proximity to hospitals, however, reactions have been rare, the release stated.
Scheduling problems are also another reason for the change.
As the county vaccinates the 1B priority group — which includes first responders, educators and other essential workers as well as those 75 and older — some people in that group haven’t been registering for the shot at the TCC site. Though the site can vaccinate some 1,500 people a day, only a few hundred law enforcement and educators have signed up there.
This has caused the county to reach out to qualified organizations in order to send their staff to fill up available slots, the release stated.
At the end of the day, the site has had some leftover doses. To avoid throwing away vaccine, the county has ended up vaccinating some people who “had learned from Social Media that they could hang around the TCC late in the day,” according to the release. This has varied from a few dozen people per day to none all.
However, talk on social media has caused confusion around the community, giving the impression that just anyone can hang out near the site and get the vaccine, including people who aren’t in the county’s 1B priority group.
Right now, the county is only vaccinating law enforcement, educators and people over 75. However, since the line was so long Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, health care workers did accept some patients 70 and older who were already in line to get the vaccine.
Anyone younger was asked to register when it was their turn, the release stated.
