Southern Arizona organizations to receive millions in extra housing funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson-area organizations will receive $7.7 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help people who are unsheltered.
The funding comes from the department’s Continuum of Care Program, which funds nonprofits and supports local initiatives to provide people with housing options, according to a news release from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office.
The $7.7 million will be divided between the city, Pima County and local organizations.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.