State and county spar over coronavirus vaccine supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has been looking for ways to increase its supply of coronavirus vaccine because it has the infrastructure to administer three times the number of doses it receives from the state.
It was thought, if the state of Arizona opened a mass vaccination site like the one at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, that would help.
Turns out - not so much.
While Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona State Health Director Cara Christ have been touting a mass vaccine site, a point of distribution, or POD, in Pima County, it appears it won’t come without a price.
“If they run a state POD, don’t let them steal the vaccine from your POD’s,” said Will Humble, the former Arizona State Health Director, now with the AZ Public Health Association. “My big word of caution for all you down there in Pima County is pay attention to where the vaccine is coming from for a state POD.”
Pima County is paying attention especially after it received a letter from Dr. Christ on Jan. 29, 2021.
The letter states “in order to operate a 24/7 vaccination site, the state will retain the necessary vaccine from the Pima County allocation to ensure sufficient vaccine for scheduled appointments.”
The state will not bring their own vaccine to a state-run site, but will be using Pima County’s allocation.
The letter goes on.
“Any remaining doses of the vaccine will be passed on to the county for further allocation.”
In other words, whatever is left over after the state is done will be given back to Pima County.
“That’s robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Humble said. “And they’re Paul.”
Pima County appears to have cooled to the thought of a state site. When asked if they’d open the site without the state the reply was, “Yes, if necessary.”
An issue, if the state takes a portion of the county allocation for its own use, the county would then be forced to cut back dosages at its five established POD’s, which are doing 8,000 vaccines a day.
Also, the question of whether the state would allow 65+ to be vaccinated at its Pima County site, even though county rules prohibit that at the moment. The state allows 65+ but the county says those vaccinated must be 75+.
“If an additional POD that was run by the state would come down there to Pima County, that in and of itself is not a bad thing,” said Humble. “What’s a bad thing is that they steal your vaccine from your other POS’s”
