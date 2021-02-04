Student photographers can be featured in upcoming Arizona Highways magazine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The ADOT-published Arizona Highways magazine, is offering student photographers a chance to have a nature photo published in an upcoming issue.
The publication, in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and COX Communications, is sponsoring the 2021 Adventures in Nature Student Photo Contest, which is open to Arizona students between the ages of 13 and 18.
The competition is open through Friday, April 16, and winners will be announced on May 6. Submissions of high-resolution nature photos must be submitted via arizonahighways.com.
A total of $10,000 in cash prizes await the top 10 winners and the overall winning entry will be published in Arizona Highways, which is renowned for its outstanding images taken by world-famous photographers.
Contestants can find more information on submission requirements at arizonahighways.com or nature.org/arizona.
