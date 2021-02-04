Tucson Mayor Romero pledges commitment to ‘Million Trees’ initiative

“I am thrilled to join such a distinguished group of leaders who support nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change. I am inspired by the multisector commitment in the 1t.org US Stakeholder Council and I am ready to do my part to advance the restoration and conservation of green spaces here in Tucson, through the Tucson Million Trees initiative, and throughout our nation as part of this Council,” said City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.