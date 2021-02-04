Tucson Mayor Romero pledges commitment to ‘Million Trees’ initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has pledged her commitment to the Tucson Million Trees initiative by joining the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of people from corporate sectors, nonprofits and civil society with a shared goal: One trillion trees conserved, restored and grown globally by 2030.
In her effort to sustain this pledge, the Tucson mayor aims to plant one million trees by 2030 to increase the city’s canopy and create larger green spaces, especially in frontline and low-income communities most impacted by extreme heat and environmental degredation.
“I am thrilled to join such a distinguished group of leaders who support nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change. I am inspired by the multisector commitment in the 1t.org US Stakeholder Council and I am ready to do my part to advance the restoration and conservation of green spaces here in Tucson, through the Tucson Million Trees initiative, and throughout our nation as part of this Council,” said City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Romero is the first mayor to join the group of U.S. stakeholders. She will now advise and support the chapter’s direction, assuring operations and technical services to meet the needs of her fellow stakeholders.
“It is great to have one of the nation’s most prominent urban forests leaders on the U.S. Stakeholder Council,” said American Forests President and CEO Jad Daley. “The City of Tucson’s Million Trees Initiative is a model for advancing Tree Equity in our cities so we can increase climate action, advance climate justice and create health equity. Mayor Romero will bring vital insight to the council on the barriers and opportunities we must overcome to help other cities follow this bold example.”
