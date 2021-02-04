Tucson Unified School District loses four employees to COVID-19 in only five days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo tweeted late Wednesday about recent employee deaths due to the coronavirus.
According to Trujillo, the district lost four employees in a five-day span. He said all were COVID-19 related.
“(This is) a tragic reminder of the very human toll exacted by this virus,” he wrote. “Prayers for the families of the departed.”
One of the four may be Ismael Arce, a teacher and soccer coach at Tucson High who lost his battled with the virus at 51 years old. Read more about Arce HERE.
