U of A introduces three pilot startup entrepreneur companies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Center for Innovation developed a new pilot program that is now allowing three entrepreneur teams to launch their companies into the market.
The three companies are Metfora, Obanj and Dive.
The three completed the university’s 8-week Arizona FORGE Advanced Entrepreneur Program (AEP), which provides early-stage entrepreneurs with education on general startup concepts and the tools needed to initiate companies.
The first, Metfora, is a diagnostics startup that that aims to diagnose chronic diseases with AI-assisted metabolic analysis. Metfora is developing a blood test that will be able to precisely diagnose chronic illnesses with multi-plexed panels of metabolites. The diagnostic is said to be less costly and less invasive, and at the onset of symptoms.
The second company, Obanj, is a ‘sustainability platform’ meant especially for women. For as low as $29 a month, [women] will be able to borrow some of the world’s most stylish and alta-moda looks, from designers like Dior and Gucci, and high-luxary jewelry brands. This startup is said to run through a shared circular economy.
Finally, Dive is a software program meant to store and share information online. Dive will enable students, professionsls, and researchers to curate, structure and share knowledge easily and efficiantly.
“Our team is exploring new ideas and developing pilot programs like this that lead to high-impact change within the Southern Arizona innovation ecosystem,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation. “We are redefining UArizona’s innovation landscape and engaging with entrepreneurs and the community to bridge resources and accelerate the most promising inventions.”
