The Wienermobile is back! Here’s where you can see it this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oscar Mayer’s famous hotdog on wheels is back again, making three stops across Tucson this weekend.
You can catch a glimpse of The Wienermobile at:
- The Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N Sandario Road, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- St. Philip’s Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This rolling dog is one of six traveling the country at any given time. It turns out, Oscar Mayer is looking for more “hotdoggers” to man its Wienermobiles. To learn more about how to become dog driver, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.