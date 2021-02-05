ADOR searching for unclaimed property owners for Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Revenue is looking to identify individuals with last-known addresses in Maricopa County who could qualify to receive funds through unclaimed property.
The department has identified more than $45 million belonging to over 159,000 people.
The agency is seeking potential property owners and their families to attemp to return assets. ADOR says the largest amount owed to a single owner is over $596,000.
Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits and dormant safe deposit boxes. Often property becomes unclaimed because the company that holds the funds has an outdated or the wrong forwarding address for its customer and in some cases, a person passes away with no family members aware of the assets.
In Fiscal Year 2020, the agency returned about $48.4 million to rightful owners.
For information on the Unclaimed Property program click [HERE], then select the ‘Unclaimed Property’ tab on the website.
Claimants will have to provide documentation showing their right to claim assests, including photo I.D. and other applicable documents linking them to the owner’s last known address. Claimants must also provide proof demonstrating the right to claim any property listed under a different name.
