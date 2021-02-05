‘All of Us’ research program to provide genetic information to 270K participants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Participants of the University of Arizona – Banner Health All of Us Research Program are learning more about their genetic and ancestral traits.
The program is part of the National Institutes of Health’s initiative to build a diverse community of one million or more participants across the United States.
Of the 270,000 participants who have donated biosamples nationwide, nearly 40,000 of them enrolled through the UArizona-Banner All of Us program in Arizona and Northern Colorado.
Participants share their electronic health records, biosamples and take surveys to support researchers’ understanding of how genetics, environment and lifestyle factors affect overall health.
More than 80% of participants who enrolled through UArizona-Banner come from under-represented communities in biomedical research. Participants can now choose to receive information about their genetic ancestry and traits, with health-related results available later.
Genetic results also include a geographical map of where in the world distant ancestors originated.
Data is stripped of personal identifiers and made available to health researchers through the All of Us Research Hub.
The program is taking a phased approach to the return of genetic results and will offer additional results over time. As health-related results become available, participants will be offered the option to receive information about how their DNA may affect their body’s response to certain types of medicines.
All of Us plans to make genetic data available to researchers in about one year, with strict privacy and security safeguards in place to protect participant information.
To learn more about signing up for the program and the release of genetic information, click [HERE].
