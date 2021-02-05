Amid growing fraud, IRS warning taxpayers on ‘ghost’ tax return preparers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to keep an eye out for ‘ghost’ tax return preparers. These are people who refuse to sign returns after preparing them, and this can cause a frightening array of problems to taxpayers, who are ultimately held responsible.
‘Ghost’ preparers will try to be invisible to the fact that they’ve assisted in preparing someone’s taxes, and will get the taxpayer to sign and mail them out. And for electronically filed (e-file) returns, they will prepare them but refuse to digitally sign on as the paid preparer.
By law, anyone who is paid to prepare federal tax returns must sign on the return with a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Not signing a return is an immediate red flag that the preparer may be looking to make a fast buck.
According to the IRS, fraudulent ‘ghost’ preparers may:
· Require payment in cash only and not provide a receipt.
· Invent income to qualify their clients for tax credits.
· Claim fake deductions to boost the size of the refund.
· Direct refunds into their bank account, not the taxpayer’s account.
The IRS also warns taxpayers to watch out for preparers putting their own bank account information onto returns. Taxpayers should verify that bank account information, such as routing numbers, is precise for any direct deposit refund.
*Taxpayers can report preparer misconduct to the IRS using IRS Form 14157, Complaint: Tax Return Preparer. If a taxpayer suspects a tax preparer filed or changed their tax return without their consent, they should file Form 14157-A, Tax Return Preparer Fraud or Misconduct Affidavit.
