Arizona wins more than $13 million in opioid settlement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aiming to end the opioid crisis in Arizona, the state recently sued one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey and Company, who officials claim contributes to the increase of sales and use of opioids.
Arizona, along with 47 states, won a $600 million settlement in a lawsuit against the company for fueling the opioid crisis.
“McKinsey and Company as consultants turbo-charged the crisis by providing information to opioid manufacturers on how to market sales and drive up sales,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Part of the lawsuit states that opioids force Arizona to pay billions of dollars for increased costs in health care, child welfare, criminal justice and other programs needed to decrease the epidemic.
“Companies like McKinsey didn’t care about Arizonans. They didn’t care what was happening in Pima County and southern Arizona. What they cared about was making money off the back of people taking opioids,” Brnovich added.
According to numbers released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 8,000 suspected opioid deaths have happened between June 2017 and last Friday, Jan. 29. The number for suspected overdoses is seven times higher. Brnovich expects numbers to increase with the pandemic.
“Times when people are stressed out, they’re nervous or anxious, they turn to drugs and alcohol... and that’s why we as a society have to address those issues,” Brnovich said.
Arizona will receive more than $13 million from the settlement, which Brnovich said will be used to fund education, prevention and treatment programs.
“There shouldn’t be any stigma attached if you need help and we as a state need to help make those resources available.”
The state has already launched training for Nogales, Douglas and Bisbee Police among other law enforcement agencies to administer life-saving medication to reverse opioid overdose reactions.
McKinsey and Company believes their work is lawful and denies allegations of wrongdoing.
The firm said it will no longer accept future clients engaging in the marketing, production or sale of any opioid product.
