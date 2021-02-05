ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Single mom saves disabled veteran from eviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, we team up with Casino Del Sol to highlight those who do amazing work in Southern Arizona.
A single mother refugee is going above and beyond to help others and is Arizona’s Heart & Sol. Alice Rugema was born in Rwanda and came to the United States eight years ago. She has six children and spends much of her time taking care of her son who has Autism. Rugema said her church family has become her family here in America.
“I feel happy inside because it was a long time without people who gave me love,” Rugema said.
Rugema met Joyce Brazie, a disabled veteran, through her church. The two have become close friends. Last month Brazie told Rugema she was on the verge of eviction.
“Don’t worry, we’ll pray for you and everything will be okay,” Rugema said.
Then Rugema surprised Brazie and gave her one-hundred dollars to delay the eviction and provide more time to pay the rent.
”Only in America can a refugee save a veteran,” Brazie said.
She is forever thankful.
“It wasn’t her giving me a hundred dollars,” Brazie said. “It was her basically saving my life.”
Rugema said the act of kindness is an example that, no matter what you have or where you come from, anyone can lend a helping hand
“Even five dollars you can share with other people. Even one banana you can share with others. To help isn’t because you have too much,” Rugema said.
