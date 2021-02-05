Baby born at TMC weighed less than football or bag of coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A extremely premature baby was born at TMC in Tucson earlier this week and his story is nothing short of a miraculous.
Henry Augustus Truhill weighed only one pound, about the same as a bag of coffee or a football, when he was born Monday, Feb. 1.
Henry’s mother Nicole Truhill was only 25 weeks into her pregnancy when she started feeling ill.
Nicole was suffering from a horrible headache, stiff neck and nausea and her husband Kyle knew something wasn’t right.
Nicole was rushed tp Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, where doctors discovered she had preeclampsia and placental abruption, both of which are extremely dangerous for mother and child.
Nicole was then flown to TMC for an emergency C-section.
Family members said when Henry was born “there was a tense stillness in the room until a tiny cry was let out, which provided mom, dad and hospital staff a small sense of relief.”
Doctors gave Henry only a 50-50 chance of surviving, but the family said he has remained stable all week. They said blood transfusions have helped increase oxygen levels and Henry is breathing on his own.
“I have never seen something so beautiful, small and fragile in my whole life,” Kyle said. “I felt overwhelmed with emotion in that moment, gratitude, a sense of miracle, relief and sheer terror all at the same time. I’ve never cried so much in my whole life as I have this week. We just want our baby to live.”
The family said Nicole is doing well and could be released soon.
TMC officials said Henry is the smallest baby delivered at the facility in more than eight years.
Things are not over for Henry or his family. He has a tough road ahead, including a long stay in the hospital. If everything goes well, he could be released in late May or early June.
A hospital stay that long can be costly, as is the loss of income from taking time off work.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe drive to help. You can donate by going to gofundme.com/f/help-micropreemie-henry As of noon Friday, more than $14,000 has been raised.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.