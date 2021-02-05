COVID-19 vaccine appointment system said to advantage the wealthy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s well known that trying to make an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine in Arizona is both frustrating and, in some cases, a full time job.
And according to some, it favors those who have the luxury of time.
“This appointment system, which is statewide, really gives an advantage to wealthier people who have more flexibility, better computers,” said Will Humble, the former AZ Health Director and now the Executive Director of the AZ Public Health Association.
The state opened up 21,000 vaccine appointments at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021 and within 39 minutes they were all taken.
“A lot of them don’t have the kind of job that allows you to take a half hour break on a Wednesday in the morning,” he said. “They gotta be at their post, so they’re going to miss out on that opportunity.”
That disadvantage is beginning to raise eyebrows, so much that two county supervisors sent a letter to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stating that many of their lower income constituents work high-risk jobs, and lack computers and reliable internet service.
“That’s one of the reasons why there’s this question of equity,” said Adelita Grijalva, who represents District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors and signed the letter. “We have to figure out a better way to allow people who don’t have the means to navigate because of internet connectivity or the language barrier.”
That question of equity is pronounced.
Among the hardest hit zip code in Tucson is 85706, near the Tohono O’odham Reservation. It has the highest number of cases by far, nearly 10,000. Other neighboring zip codes rank high as well.
While they ask the governor to add vaccination sites in those hard-hit areas, being able to even get an appointment is high on the priority list.
It’s an issue which is being discussed but the means to alleviate the concerns remains elusive. Although the state is yet to answer the county board’s letter, there are signs they are on the same page.
“We think equity is a very important issue when it comes to vaccine,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona State Health Director. “We have engaged with some communications contractors to directly target those high risk zip codes.
