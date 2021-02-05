FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 70s for the weekend, and beyond!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler today with highs coming down to average which is in the upper 60s. Temps don’t stay cool for long though! 70s return this weekend under a west to northwest wind flow. This pattern continues through much of next week... enjoy!
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
