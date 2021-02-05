FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 70s for the weekend, and beyond!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 5th
By Stephanie Waldref | February 5, 2021 at 4:10 AM MST - Updated February 5 at 6:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler today with highs coming down to average which is in the upper 60s. Temps don’t stay cool for long though! 70s return this weekend under a west to northwest wind flow. This pattern continues through much of next week... enjoy!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

