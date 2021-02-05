Flag flipped: Pima County elected official faces backlash over U.S. flag flown upside down on her property since Inauguration Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County Treasurer Beth Ford is facing criticism over a U.S. flag that’s been flying upside down on her property since Inauguration Day.
“It’s very blatant, the intent of it is to display it to everybody,” said one neighbor. “She is an elected official. It’s important that we hold our elected leaders to a certain level of responsibility.”
Don Jensen, another neighbor, says he first noticed the Trump 2020 campaign sign flag on her property was replaced with an upside down U.S. flag two weeks ago.
“To begin with, we supported Mrs. Ford,” said Jensen. “I think she is a very talented and intelligent young lady. I am an old military man and I know that upside down flags mean ‘help’. I believe she has the right to do what she wants to do. Do I believe it’s wrong? Yes, I do. I believe it should be taken down.”
While it’s not illegal, several neighbors feel it’s disrespectful.
According to Title 36 Section 176 of the U.S. flag code, the flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
KOLD News 13 tried to speak with Ford outside her house and were met by her husband.
“Do you know what [the upside down flag] represents?” asked Ford’s husband. “It’s the national sign of distress. We feel that our nation is in distress right now … Mrs. Ford has absolutely nothing to do with that flag, I do.”
Ford’s husband told us he put the flag up on January 20th.
“We have an illegitimate, incompetent imposter at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave,” Ford’s husband said.
KOLD News 13 attempted to call Ford but were told she was out of the office.
After reaching her by email, we received the following response:
Reporter: “We just want to know if you support flying the flag outside your home upside down and if you feel the country is in distress over the election results?”
Ford: “The election results? REALLY HOW PETTY! Of course this country is in distress. We are in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying, our children can’t go to school and people have lost loved ones, their livelihood and their businesses ... My flag will be displaying the distress signal until we are through this crises!”
Reporter: “I only asked about the election results because that’s what your husband said the upside down flag was about. So, are you saying it has nothing to do with the outcome of the election?”
Ford: “There are lots of issues facing the country right now. The pandemic is the source of most of problems. It has nothing to do with the election.”
“It’s pretty clear to me that that’s a pretty blatant attempt to get her off the hook,” said the first neighbor. “There is no mixing the message. It is very ironic that she is protesting a process that actually put her in power.”
That neighbor submitted an official complaint to Pima County:
We asked Pima County officials for a comment and were told “Ms. Ford is an elected official. She is answerable to the voters.”
“It’s time for it to go right side up,” a third neighbor said.
“I hope this nation will come back together,” Jensen said.
This election cycle, (R) Beth Ford won her sixth term as Pima County Treasurer, however, it was a tight race against (D) Brian Bickel. Ford defeated Bickel by about 5,800 votes.
