Gila County moving forward to 1C vaccine phase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gila County officials announced Friday that they’re moving forward into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is Group 1C, and includes adults 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.
“Due to all the hard work on behalf of Gila County, we have received increased vaccination doses each week. At this time, we are excited to announce that we can officially move into the top of Group 1C, beginning Monday, February 8th,” said Gila County Health and Emergency Management Director, Michael O’Driscoll.
Individuals looking to receive the vaccine in Gila County should contact the following facilities for further information:
Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
5880 S. Hospital Dr., Globe, AZ
(928) 402-2888
Banner Health Clinic Payson (currently booked until end of February)
117 E. Main St., Ste A100, Payson, AZ
Ponderosa Family Care
127 E. Main St, Suite D, Payson, AZ
Call or text at 928-978-9168
Dr. Ali Askari, M.D.
1106 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, AZ
Call: (928) 474-5286, Text: (928) 978-2745
*For any other questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Gila County, call one of the following call center numbers:
• Southern Gila County: 928-402-8888 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
• Northern Gila County: 928-402-4335 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
