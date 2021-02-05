Mount Etna volcano erupted in Italy Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Large streams of red hot lava shot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, leaped into action on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Bursts of sweltering hot lava shot into the sky at around 9 p.m.
The approximate 10,800-feet-high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.
The last major eruption, threatening the small town of Linguaglossa, was in 2002.
No injuries were reoprted during the incident.
