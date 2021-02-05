Tucson Police Department awarded $30K illegal street racing grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Tucson Police Department with $30,000 to help with illegal street racing.
According to a news release, the grant will help enforce violations including excessive speeding, racing, aggressive driving, impaired driving, and other violations that occur and are associated with illegal street racing. Officials say the goal is to reduce the number of violations associated with collisions.
Multiple deployments during the evening and nighttime hours will be scheduled at different locations throughout 2021 in the city limits of Tucson.
