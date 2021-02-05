TUSD holding ‘socks and undies’ drive through February

By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST - Updated February 5 at 4:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District and the Educational Enrichment Foundation are holding a ‘socks and undies’ drive all through February for students in need.

TUSD has a critical need for undergarments for students. Socks and underwear are needed in all sizes for kids K-12, ranging from age 5 to age 18.

New socks, underwear and bras can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following resource centers:

Catalina High School Family Resource Center

3645 E. Pima St

(520) 232-8684

Palo Verde Family Resource Center

1302 S. Avenida Vega

(520) 584-7455

Southwest Family Resource Center

6855 S. Mark

(520) 908-3980

Monetary donations can also be made online at www.eeftucson.org

