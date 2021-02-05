TUSD holding ‘socks and undies’ drive through February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District and the Educational Enrichment Foundation are holding a ‘socks and undies’ drive all through February for students in need.
TUSD has a critical need for undergarments for students. Socks and underwear are needed in all sizes for kids K-12, ranging from age 5 to age 18.
New socks, underwear and bras can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following resource centers:
Catalina High School Family Resource Center
3645 E. Pima St
(520) 232-8684
Palo Verde Family Resource Center
1302 S. Avenida Vega
(520) 584-7455
Southwest Family Resource Center
6855 S. Mark
(520) 908-3980
Monetary donations can also be made online at www.eeftucson.org
