Ancient burial site discovered in Peru by construction workers

CHIMBOTE, Peru (KOLD News 13) - Construction workers in northern Peru stumbled upon an ancient burial site this week on Wednesday, Feb. 3 as they installed gas pipes near the city of Chimbote.
The grave, containing the skeletal remains of one individual and three small vessels, dates back the Chimu culture that occupied the region before the Incan Empire took over 500 years ago.
“Preliminary findings indicate it is a burial site from the Chimu culture which dates back to 1400 to 1500 A.D.,” said Archeologist Juan Lopez Marchena.
“It appears that it is a common burial and one that was of not much importance in context of the time period because we know that the dignitaries, the elite people, the priests, were buried in larger tombs. But this burial, although common, is still important because it is still important to understand our history,” added Marchena.
The remains will now be taken to the Max Uhle Museum in the city of Casma where they will be analyzed by archeologists to determine the sex of the individual, along with other characteristics such as their diet and how they died.
The three small vessels, discovered alongside the skeletal remains, will also be studied to determine their contents, archeologists say.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.