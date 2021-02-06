Arizona and Pima County are at odds over coronavirus vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will not receive the same number of coronavirus vaccine doses next week that it has been receiving.
It’s been cut dramatically, from nearly 30,000 doses in past weeks to nearly 18,000 next week.
It has the state and county at odds.
“We are at the end of the hose,” said Pima County Health Director Dr Theresa Cullen. “We get the vaccine that’s coming out.”
And what’s coming out varies from week to week, meaning the county has a difficult time manning and equipping its five vaccination sites.
“This significant decrease, which was anticipated has caused us to think closely about our other outreach clinics,” she said.
Some of those clinics are in more remote areas like Green Valley, Marana and other rural areas. Some plans to distribute vaccine in those areas will need to be reconfigured and possibly cut back.
The five POD’s, points of distribution at Kino, Banner, TMC, UofA and TCC, may see their allotments cut back until the state ups the doses.
That means fewer appointments for the general public, which means the race against variants becomes more difficult.
“The belief is the quicker we get people vaccinated... the less COVID we have in the community,” she said. “Which means the less transmission and we have decreased transmission and we have decreased the ability for a variant to what we might call, gain a a foothold.”
It also threatens the county’s progress it has made in lowering the number of cases, which have been dropping in the past few weeks.
Hospitalizations are down and the number of ICU beds is at the highest level its been in eight weeks.
“I think we’re still in what I call a staccato phase,” she said. “We’re seeing go forward, go back a little, go forward, go back a little.”
The state has not replied to our email asking why the number of doses has been cut bac.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.