FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rinse and repeat weather in Southern Arizona for the next week.

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm forecast Feb. 6
By Jaclyn Selesky | February 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST - Updated February 6 at 6:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A zonal dry westerly flow will be the dominant driver of our forecast through next week. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low to mid-70s. Aside from a few passing clouds by the middle of next week, we will have overall very pleasant weather.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s.

