FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rinse and repeat weather in Southern Arizona for the next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A zonal dry westerly flow will be the dominant driver of our forecast through next week. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low to mid-70s. Aside from a few passing clouds by the middle of next week, we will have overall very pleasant weather.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper-30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s.
