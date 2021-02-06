First doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Italy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Italy on Saturday.
Italy’s Ministry of Defense said that 249,600 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Pratica Di Mare military airport, about 24 miles south of Rome. The base functions as a national distribution point across Italy.
The ministry says doses will be distributed to the country’s regions by the army in the coming days. Health authorities predict Italians could receive AstraZeneca’s vaccination as early as next week.
But despite welcoming its arrival, government officials expressed unsatisfaction with the number of doses received from the manufacturer. Initial expectations were that Italy would receive 28 million doses of the vaccine in the first trimester of 2021, or nine million a month.
Only two million doses arrived in January, far less than expected.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.