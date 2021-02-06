Heart attack survivor shares story on Wear Red Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February is American Heart month and Feb. 5 is Wear Red Day for heart disease awareness. Despite the pandemic, heart disease remains the number one killer of women, according to the American Heart Association. A Tucson woman, who is a heart attack survivor, hopes women will learn from her near-death experience.
“It was very scary. My dad had heart disease, so I saw what that looked like. It was unbelievable and unimaginable that it was happening to me,” said Charlene Grabowski.
Seven years ago she had a widow-maker heart attack at 55 years old and survived.
Her partner, Anne Hunt, immediately rushed her to the hospital.
“We have to love our friends and our family every day and just enjoy being with people because it can suddenly go away,” Hunt said.
Grabowski volunteers with the American Heart Association. She shares her story to inspire others to take their health more seriously.
“The disease is out there, and you can take control of it by managing your blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar and weight by eating healthy,” Grabowski said.
All changes Grabowski has made and she hopes more women will make, too.
“You have to take care of yourself so you can take care of your family,” she said.
According to health experts, heart disease increases a person’s risk for COVID-19. The virus can also cause complications and lasting effects for people with cardiovascular issues.
