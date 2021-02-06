Police searching for missing man from Sahuarita

Manuel Campos, 78. (Source: SPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM MST - Updated February 6 at 12:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local authorities need your help searching for a missing man from Sahuarita.

The Sahuarita Police Department says 78-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen yesterday leaving his residence on-foot from the 200 block of E. Corte Rancho Dorada.

Mr. Campos is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic male weighing 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white & brown sweater, black pants and brown shoes.

If you have seen him, call 911 immediately.

His reference case number is: S21020201

