Police searching for missing man from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local authorities need your help searching for a missing man from Sahuarita.
The Sahuarita Police Department says 78-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen yesterday leaving his residence on-foot from the 200 block of E. Corte Rancho Dorada.
Mr. Campos is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic male weighing 135 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white & brown sweater, black pants and brown shoes.
If you have seen him, call 911 immediately.
His reference case number is: S21020201
