“They both were suppose to come back home.” A local family grieves the loss of two loved ones who lost their battle to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tragedy after tragedy for one family in Tucson. Two daughters are left grieving the loss of two loved ones who lost their battle to COVID-19, just one day apart earlier this week.
“We are still trying to grasp the concept that they’re gone because they were such strong women that loved God and loved their children,” said Annette Hernandez.
Their beloved mother and sister lost their lives to COVID after weeks spent fighting on a ventilator. On Monday night, their sister Nelda Mankel-Hernandez took her last breath. The next, Tuesday, around noon, their mother Rosemary Hernandez closed her eyes for the final time.
“One of the things I told her before she left us is that, ‘I love you and that I will miss you, but If you’re in pain, it’s okay to go, we’ll be okay,’” said Cassandra Lujan.
Faith and their love for God is what helps keep this united family going, and all are reminiscing about their favorite moments with their guardian angels.
“My mom was young at heart with the kids, dancing with them and always telling them stories of her growing up. She was a heart of gold,” said Lujan.
Despite the shadow of sadness, this family will keep honoring their angels, now looking down from above.
“She was our rock. She really did keep us together,” said Kendall Ervin.
Cassandra tells us that their mom was only weeks away from receiving the vaccine. The family is in the middle of making funeral arrangements.
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up, if you would like to help the family you can find the donating information on the link.
