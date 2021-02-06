Trump campaign paid Rep. Finchem $6000 to overturn election results, sources say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AZ Central [and other sources], former President Trump’s re-election campaign reported paying thousands of dollars to a business owned by Rep. Mark Finchem to overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.
The source says during a financial disclosure, a $6000 expense for Dec. 18, 2020 was labeled as ‘recount: legal consulting”.
However, Rep. Finchem told news sources that the payment reimbursed crowd control and security costs at a meeting that took place on Nov. 20, 2020 at a downtown Phoenix hotel with Rudy Giuliani, Republican legislators and other supporters in favor of overturning the presidential results.
To read more on this story, check out AZ Central’s story below.
