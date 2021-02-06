UArizona grad spends more than 100 days in hospital fighting COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A UArizona graduate said he is thankful to be alive after spending more than 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.
As a healthy 38 year-old at the time, Ryan Parker figured when contracted COVID-19, it would be a quick recovery.
“I figured I would stay home for 7 days and hopefully this would pass,” said Parker.
Sadly, that was far from the case. Contracting the virus in early July, his battle with it was long, strenuous and terrifying. After several days, he became increasingly short of breath. His doctor recommended he go to the hospital, where they discovered his oxygen level was around 60 percent. Quickly, he was admitted.
“I went in on July 9 and came out on November 20,” he said.
He was in the hospital for a total of 134 days. His lung hemorrhaged, he was put on a ventilator and eventually extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment at Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.
“Essentially, it is an artificial lung,” said Dr. Ross Bremner, executive director, St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute, describing ECMO.
ECMO oxygenates the blood, while the ventilator took small breaths for Parker. He was put on both for months. A nerve-racking ordeal for an otherwise healthy person.
“Once they told me they needed to put me on the ventilator and started talking about the statistics behind that, that’s when I realized how dire the situation was, and I actually made a video saying goodbye to the family. It got very serious from there,” said Parker.
Patients are sedated during these kinds of treatments, and Parker was under sedation for several months.
“I went to sleep in July and woke up in September,” he said.
He said his surgeon read cards friends and family had sent when he woke up and organized a FaceTime with his family. The medical teams at St. Joseph’s arranged for him to see his two young sons outside during his stay—and rallied behind him, even making shirts that read “Bear Down, Parker Strong.”
“He’s been an incredible guy, such tenacity, such courage,” said Dr. Bremner. “There are lots of times during his course he must have felt pretty hopeless.”
“I’m very fortunate to have made it through because there were numerous occasions when I thought I was going to pass away,” said Parker. “I just had to focus on getting though one day at a time.”
Parker credits his faith in God, the staff and his drive to be his children’s father again that kept him alive. He hopes his story will remind others, this is not over—and anyone could end up where he was.
“When I was really sick, and I didn’t know if I was going to make it, I prayed to God that he would give me a chance to live and use me for others inspiration and hope,” said Parker. “It’s worth it to be home and be cautions, take all those precautions.”
Parker still has a chest tube, and recently had another surgery, but he’s able to walk on his own now and cook. He said he is most appreciative for the little things in life now, like spending time with family. He hopes to get back to work next month and coach his sons’ soccer teams in the spring, like he always has.
The Norton Thoracic Institute at St. Joseph’s has used ECMO to treat several, young COVID-19 patients with severe illness. They have a 20 percent higher discharge rate for patients under ECMO than the worldwide average.
