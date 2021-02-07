Anesthesiologists become critical in fight against COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has pushed hospitals to the brink over recent months as intensive care units have hit or neared capacity. Anesthesiologists around the country have become critical and stepped up to work the front lines.
Dr. Heidi Tavel, an anesthesiologist at Tucson Medical Center, used to spend her days in the operating room helping care for patients during surgery. These days, her role has changed.
“There’s just such a need in our Tucson community to take care of these patients,” she said.
She started working 3 weeklong rotations in the ICU last April to help care for the sickest of COVID patients. She is often the one putting them on ventilators.
“The days are definitely really long,” she said. “It’s emotionally draining just trying to take care of these patients that are very very sick, and their families are so worried about them.”
She spent the holidays working in the ICU and said her and her colleagues have returned each time cases have spiked.
“Our communities are under a huge amount of stress right now just trying to take care of all these patients especially after the surges we saw after the Thanksgiving and winter holidays,” she said.
During her time, she’s found some parallels between working in the ICU and the operating room.
“Being that the patients are sedated and we’re keeping their heart, lungs, brains running and functioning, but our traditional job is not to be an ICU doctor,” she said.
Although being an ICU doctor isn’t what she envisioned when becoming an anesthesiologist, she’s happy to play such a vital role in the fight against COVID-19
“I’m a lifelong Tucsonan so I’m just grateful for the opportunity to just help,” Dr. Tavel said.
The National Institutes of Health said anesthesiologists have now been recognized as the pillar of modern medicine during the pandemic.
